Officials investigating arson case at Rosary Cathedral

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are investigating a case of arson from Monday morning at Rosary Cathedral in Toledo.

Toledo Fire crews were called out to the church in the 2500 block of Collingwood at 2:22 a.m. The first crews on the scene reported no sign of fire evident. Upon further investigation, crews found the large wooden entry doors had been damaged by a flash fire that had extinguished itself before they arrived. There was no other damage.

There was also graffiti visible on the exterior walls around the door, saying “Jesus is Black” and “Black Jesus.”

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set, with a total loss estimate at $5,100.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported with this incident.

If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

