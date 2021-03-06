BGSU students react to alleged alcohol related fraternity hazing

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The greek house of Pi Kappa Alpha sat dark, empty, and quiet Friday night while news of alleged hazing activity involving the fraternity traveled quickly across Bowling Green State University’s campus.

“When I think of hazing I kind of think of people who kind of peer pressure others into doing stupid things that could get you hurt or in trouble,” said Bowling Green State University student Arah Al-Shabanah.

“A lot of the time people think they need to fit in somewhere and they are willing to do what people ask of them,” said student Ewan Misorua.

Sophomore Elizabeth Schofield says she fears for the health of any students involved.

“I think it’s very unfortunate that somebody could be put into those circumstances without their consent,” said Schofield. “And it can have the potential to get to the point that it’s so horrific that someone could get injured or die from those circumstances.”

The University has placed the fraternity on an interim suspension and says it’s working with BGSU and Bowling Green City Police to investigate the situation. But students say hazing rituals involving alcohol come as no surprise.

“I did have a friend last year who was in a fraternity and there were some issues with hazing,” said Schofield. “The most specific thing I can remember would just be a lot of forced drinking.”

Some BGSU Falcon students say they learned the news Friday night of the hazing allegations involving Pi Kappa Alpha through word of university officials. University staff believe the alleged incident involved alcohol consumption at an off-campus event.

BGSU officials released this statement in response to the alleged incident stating:

“Bowling Green State University is aware of alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption at a Pi Kappa Alpha off-campus event on March 4. We have placed this fraternity on interim suspension as we work with local law enforcement, who are actively taking the lead in investigating this serious situation. We want to express our care and support of our students and community affected.”

13abc reached out to staff with the City of Bowling Green Police Department who say they are aware of the alleged hazing activity and their investigation with the matter remains ongoing.

