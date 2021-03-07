Loved ones of Stone Foltz, BGSU student involved in alleged fraternity hazing speak out

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the Foltz family attorney Sean Alto, 20-year old Stone Foltz has been identified as the BGSU student who was injured after an alleged hazing incident on Match 4th at an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha event. Alto speaking on behalf of the Foltz family says Stone is undergoing the process of organ donation.

Lifelong friends of Stone Foltz say they are in disbelief.

“It’s just terrible,” said friend Mason Ross. “It just kind of feels like a dream, it’s unreal, I can’t believe it.

“It’s hard to imagine my life without him,” said Duncan Faulk, Stone Foltz’s freshman roommate at BGSU. “He’s been there since I’ve grown up, and having him as a friend is one of the only things I’ve always know. It’s just going to be hard to know he’s not going to be there doing the things he enjoyed doing. I’m just really, really going to miss him.”

Foltz, a BGSU sophomore attended an off-campus event Thursday hosted by the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, before ending the night being rushed to the Wood County Hospital. According to friends of Foltz, Stone was then airlifted to ProMedica Toledo Hospital for extensive care. Mason Ross and Duncan Faulk say they went to the hospital to say their goodbyes.

“He didn’t look good, he didn’t look like how he usually does,” said Ross. “I didn’t think it was going to be easy but it was a lot harder than I thought to go in there.”

“When I walked in and saw Stone there...my stomach twisted,” said Faulk. “Just to see someone you love so much and someone always so alive and so fun, it’s just the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

Pi Kappa Alpha is speaking out after allegations of hazing. Leaders at the international level of the fraternity acknowledging they are aware of an un-reported new member of its organization at BGSU being involved in an alleged alcohol-related hazing event.

The group’s full statement reads:

“A student and unreported new member of the Delta Beta Chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity at Bowling Green State University (BGSU) in Bowling Green, Ohio, was involved in an alleged incident of alcohol-related hazing at an off-campus event.The International Fraternity is horrified and outraged by this incident. The Fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind. Let us reiterate in the strongest terms: We refuse to defend or condone any behavior that creates dangerous environments or situations for our members or the larger campus community at any of our 200+ chapters in the United States and abroad. We have immediately placed this chapter on administrative suspension and advised its leaders to cooperate fully with University administration and local law enforcement. As more details are confirmed, we will also pursue permanent suspension of Delta Beta Chapter as well as expulsion of all chapter members from the International Fraternity. The International Fraternity will cooperate fully with authorities as this incident is investigated and will consider every possible course of action to hold the chapter and individual members accountable to the fullest extent in accordance with the International Fraternity Constitution and Codes. Any member of Pi Kappa Alpha should immediately and confidentially report any hazing or potential hazing or other harmful activity to their chapter consultant, director of service, or the International Fraternity here.”

The Foltz family attorney Sean Alto says legal action on his part against the fraternity is premature.

“It’s too early to tell, when you say case I’m not sure if you’re talking about a lawsuit or that sort of thing, I think it’s too early to comment on that,” said Alto. “Not all the facts are out yet, the investigation is obviously ongoing. I’m sure the university and police are doing their investigations which takes time and obviously that has to happen before I can comment. What I can tell you is there is a young man who is in the hospital fighting for his life so I think that’s pretty serious.”

Bowling Green Police are continuing the investigation, while those close to Stone are sending a message to members of the fraternity.

“The hazing thing is terrible,” said Mason Ross. “If they want people to be in their frat or whatever they should take that person in under their wing like a brother, and not make them do things they don’t want to do. Those games they played cost me my friend, It cost me my brother, a good friend that I’ve known for 15 years. I would love to see them go to jail.”

The Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity is on interim suspension as this investigation unfolds. At this time no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Leaders with the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity say as more details come to light they will pursue permanently suspending the BGSU chapter and expelling all current members from the organization.

