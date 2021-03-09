St John’s Jesuit boys basketball season ends due to COVID protocol

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The St. John’s Jesuit boys basketball team saw their season come to an end due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocol.

The team was forced to withdraw from the OHSAA Division I Tournament as a result.

In a statement released on the school’s website, the cancelation was due to contact tracing from the District Semifinal game. a 59-41 win over Anthony Wayne.

After that game, St. John’s defeated Findlay 41-26 on Friday. They were scheduled to take on Lima Senior in the Regional Final on Wednesday.

The SJJ football team faced a similar situation this fall, after a Findlay player tested positive for COVID, forcing the entire defense for the team to be put on a 14 day quarantine.

Due to contact tracing from the District Semifinal basketball game, and in compliance with the COVID-19 mandates set forth by the Lucas County Health Department, SJJ had no choice but to withdraw from the OHSAA Division I Tournament. Please know all avenues and possibilities have been explored; no stone left unturned. To say we are proud of the entire team would be an understatement. The discipline and commitment shown throughout the course of the season has been an inspiration to us all. Thank you, Titans.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.