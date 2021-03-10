Advertisement

Fraud investigation launched against former Toledo-area Jackson Hewitt employee

Fraud investigation launched against former Toledo-area Jackson Hewitt employee
Fraud investigation launched against former Toledo-area Jackson Hewitt employee(KXII)
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Edmundo Rodriquez tried to file his 2020 taxes recently, he was told by the IRS that he’d already filed them. Then he heard from tax preparing company Jackson Hewitt. It’s a company he used several years ago but this year he wasn’t using them.

“The next day I woke up and I had an email from Jackson Hewitt saying that they’ve received my form and everything was sent through properly,” said Rodriquez.

Rodriquez was now a victim of identity theft. After a few calls to Jackson Hewitt and the IRS, he discovered someone had filed using his name. They had used a different address but included lots of his other personal information.

“It was crazy because I didn’t know if my information is going out, my kids information going out, my wife’s information is going out,” said Rodriquez.

That might only be the start of the problems. 13abc has obtained a report filed Monday with Toledo Police. It was made by a Jackson Hewitt employee saying a now-former employee fraudulently filed several tax returns in clients’ names. The report states 64 clients were affected and that about $17,000 was taken. So far, no one has been charged in connection to this report.

Rodriquez might be one of the 64. He’s already filed a fraud claim with the IRS and a new accurate return. But any refund and quite possibly any stimulus checks might all be on hold as he sorts through a mess he didn’t create.

“We’re trying to build a life and trying to start over and now I have to worry about this, everything being reset basically,” said Rodriquez.

Jackson Hewitt issued this statement to the 13abc I-Team:

“We recently became aware that a former employee of a Jackson Hewitt franchise location in Toledo, Ohio may have obtained and misused certain customer information. We immediately launched a third-party investigation and promptly notified law enforcement and the IRS about the situation. We are diligently working with all parties to correct the wrongdoing. All impacted clients have been notified and are being provided appropriate identity theft protection services. This misconduct appears to be limited to a single former franchise employee operating out of the Toledo, Ohio area.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers look over the wreckage left after an SUV collided head-on...
Holland man taken to hospital after colliding with Springfield school bus
A provision in the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that President Joe Biden is expected to...
Government to pay most parents with children every month under pandemic relief package
St John’s Jesuit boys basketball season ends due to COVID protocol
Boil Advisory Graphic
Boil advisory issued for area of Toledo
Cpl. Karrie Houtz works as a dispatcher for the Wood Co. Sheriff's Office
Dispatcher walked student through CPR on Stone Foltz

Latest News

Free-Way Restaurant closed in March of 2020 after the statewide COVID shutdown. Nearly one year...
Looking forward to senior centers re-opening
Defiance News Network gives students the chance to explore broadcast journalism
Defiance News Network lets students explore broadcast journalism
senior centers one year later
Jeremiah was rescued from a life at the end of a chain and dog fighting
Local dog is up for a national honor