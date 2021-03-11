Digital Degrees: Tiffin University expands offerings in gaming, web

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Exactly one year ago today the effects of COVID-19 came to campus at Tiffin University. Now they’re embracing the digital lifestyle with a series of classes aimed at growing online businesses.

“Interestingly enough today is the anniversary of March 11th,” said Tiffin University President Lilian Schumacher. “It’s the anniversary of us having to go from in-person classes to online within 24 hours.”

Students were sent home and moved entirely online through August. TU President Schumacher says the transition to a digital education has taught both students and faculty a new way of life.

“We’ve learned so much through this pandemic,” said Schumacher. “We’ve learned more about the challenges of moving quickly, we’ve learned about how we can use technology to really either substitute the learning experience or enhance it.”

Tiffin University educators are embracing the digital days by welcoming new additions to their course catalog. TU staff are rolling out all-new classes this fall focused on video game design, web design, and e-sports management.

TU’s video game design concentration will teach a combination of design and programming skills that will allow students to take a video game from an idea to a finished product. The college’s web design course will teach students how to create websites using modern web development practices, while also presenting students with the ability to code sites as well. Tiffin University’s esports management program focuses on providing students with a broad base of experience, real-world skills, and the knowledge to manage teams, tournaments, and gaming conventions.

Tiffin University leaders are working with RIZE, a higher education company, to bring the new courses onto campus. TU officials explain their partnership with RIZE gives their students access to create new majors, and the ability to learn from leading experts within the tech industry.

The new classes will be offered through TU’s School of Business and will begin this Fall.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.