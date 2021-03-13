Governor DeWine visits Hancock County mass vaccine clinic

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - 4 different communities and 4 different vaccination sites. Governor Mike DeWine and state leaders are making the rounds across Ohio Saturday stopping at the University of Findlay, to eye the efforts of vaccination distribution.

“It’s been a tough year but the sun is out in Hancock County and we’re moving forward,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “This is a great thing, this is the happiest I’ve been for a year, and it’s great to see people come in.”

With nearly 14,000 residents or 18 percent of Hancock County community members vaccinated, and the county sitting above the state vaccine average for those 80 and older, Governor Mike DeWine says he likes the direction the community is headed. DeWine believes if vaccination rates continue at this pace it could lead to fewer restrictions ahead.

“We are now on offense and it’s just great to be on offense with the vaccine as we continue to move forward,” said Governor DeWine. “We’ve gotta stay on defense for a few more weeks and keep wearing the mask, but I think things are looking exceedingly well. As we look toward county fairs, as we look toward festivals, as we look to summer parades, baseball games, and all those things we want to do, there’s no reason we can’t get back to normal by summer.”

Hancock County Health Department officials worked with staff from the University of Findlay and Blanchard Valley Health System to bring the first mass public clinic to the region. Congressman Bob Latta joined Governor DeWine during his tour of the site. Congressman Latta spoke with health officials to see how the state can speed up and extend vaccine access to the public.

“The great thing is people want the vaccine, they are lining up now, so many more people want to have it,” said Congressman Latta. “I think it’s important that we get them out to the counties so the people can get vaccinated. I think the coordination here with the university and everyone else with the health department here at the county has been tremendous, and we’re going to see so many more people by the end of this day have been vaccinated.”

Latta and DeWine listened to local leaders during their trip as well. Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn urged the Governor and those in office to know that the community needs more than vaccine access to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“And though we are starting to get our communities vaccinated to be able to reopen there’s also the other aspects that we are going to have to work through, the economic recovery, the mental and emotional turmoil everyone dealt with over the last year,” said Mayor Muryn.”

Governor DeWine urged the community to understand that the battle is not over with the pandemic. DeWine advised the public to follow COVID-19 safety protocol to make sure we can return to normal life as soon as possible.

“We’re not there yet,” said Governor DeWine. “We’re driving like a football team, we’re down to the 5-yard line and we just have to get going. We can’t walk off the field now so we will continue to wear masks and we have to continue to work very very hard to get every citizen in the state of Ohio who wants the vaccine to be able to do it.”

