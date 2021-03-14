Governor DeWine’s visit to NW Ohio promises a return to “normal life” through mass vaccination clinics

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine’s campaign across the state Saturday brought along praise and positivity. Governor DeWine says with how well local communities are doing with administering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, he expects the state to be able to allow all individuals access to shots in less than 2 months.

“The end is in sight, ladies and gentlemen, just a little bit longer,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “I think we need to hunker down just a little bit longer, and come summer we’re going to see some great strides.”

Governor DeWine’s visit to Northwest Ohio came with confidence. The May 1st goal of vaccine access to all laid out by president Joe Biden this week is a realistic reality according to DeWine.

“I certainly think we can meet that May 1st date, in fact, I think we will beat it,” said Governor DeWine. “I think things are going well in Ohio, today we’ve reached about 1/5 of all the people in the State of Ohio, that’s not of the adults but all the people in Ohio.”

With more doses of the vaccine becoming available, the Governor says the key to opening up vaccine ability to everyone is large-scale clinics.

“We always knew as more vaccines came in we would be going to more bigger vaccination sites,” said Governor DeWine. “We’ll keep the smaller ones and we’ll just surge in vaccines to the larger ones.”

At the University of Findlay, Hancock County Health Department staff opened the region’s first mass vaccine site- administering over 2000 doses in only 8 hours.

“We want everyone in our community to get vaccinated and we want everybody to be safe and well and be able to get back on their feet as we move into this new year,” said Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn.

The State of Ohio is opening 15 long-term mass vaccination sites, including a location in Maumee.

“Here at the Rec Center you do know that’s going to be a mass vaccination site and we’re gearing up for that,” said Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

Health officials say they need a steady stream of doses and staff to make mass vaccination sites work. Governor DeWine says more doses are on the way and he expects more mass clinics in the future as a result.

“The next couple weeks what the federal government, what the Biden Administration is telling us is that its going to stay fairly steady for the next two maybe three weeks, then we’re going to see it go up again,” said Governor DeWine. “And when it goes up again, you know we’ll be ready to roll.”

Staff with the Lucas County Health Department expect the Lucas County Fair Grounds to officially become a mass clinic within the next few days.

