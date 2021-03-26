Advertisement

Erie County children with disabilities honored through movie premeire

The Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities is hosting a virtual movie premiere honoring the talents and creativity of children with disabilities.
The Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities is hosting a virtual movie premiere...
The Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities is hosting a virtual movie premiere honoring the talents and creativity of children with disabilities.(Jack Bassett)
By Jack Bassett
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The red carpet is being rolled out to honor Erie County’s most special residents with “A Night to Shine.”

“I guess the biggest thing about “A Night to Shine” is we want to put the disabilities kind of on that back burner,” said Erie County’s Board of Developmental Disabilities Occupational Therapist Jessi Cray-Smith. “We wanted to showcase these kids for the amazing kids that they are.”

Each March, staff with Erie County’s Board of Developmental Disabilities, honor the star power of kids with disabilities with “A Night to Shine. The event which was canceled completely last year is now being reimagined as a virtual film screening. Board of Developmental Disabilities employees created a movie showcasing the talents, traits, and smiles of newborns, all the way up to 3-year-olds across the county.

“They’re just kids and they want to have fun and show what they can do and be like everyone else,” said Cray-Smith.

The Sandusky-based organization helps families understand what services are available to them, while also offering advice on how to navigate through life with a disability.

“All of it is just so unknown and it’s nice to know I have them in my corner,” said mom Jade Fouse.

“You’re not prepared to have a kid, let alone a kid with a disability,” said mom Olivia Fisher.

Mom’s who have children with disabilities explain the simple gesture of seeing their kids on the silver screen goes a long way.

“There might be a time where my kids can’t do football or basketball and participate in sports where they get recognized for and get awards... things like that or banquets,” said Fisher. “So this event really gives my kids an opportunity to shine.”

“At one point it will be a big deal, it will make her feel special,” said Fouse. “It’s her way of feeling that yes she may be different but she’s special.

8-month-old leading lady Jaydie under the care of her mom Jade Fouse is showing the world who she is. Born with a heart condition, and not expected to survive birth Jaydie’s family says the support of the board of developmental disabilities is showing her she can do whatever she sets her mind to.

“When a baby is born sick, they don’t realize that they are sick,” said Fouse.”They don’t know what are our normal is so she just wants to do everything just like everybody else.

You can watch the premiere of “A Night to Shine” on Help Me Grow of Erie County’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD releases dash cam video of fatal vehicle pursuit
GRAPHIC: Toledo Police release dash cam video of fatal pursuit
A Lucas Co. corrections officer is suspended for a use of force incident.
Lucas Co. corrections officer suspended for slamming inmate
BGSU held a memorial for Stone Foltz on March 14, one week after he died in an alleged hazing...
Parents of BGSU hazing victim speak out for the first time
Tyler Perino was beaten and forced to drink alcohol until he blacked out
Miami University hazing survivor wants harsher penalties for the crime
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Foltz Attorney: BGSU student’s blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit

Latest News

Ohio’s coronavirus data is generally accurate and a good tool to help inform public policy...
Ohio’s coronavirus data is generally accurate, state auditor finds
Audit finds Ohio's COVID-19 data is accurate
Audit finds Ohio's COVID-19 data is accurate
The Toledo-based company does work all over the country
Toledo Aerial Media hired to do work for the PGA
The City of Napoleon is hosting a tour of a new senior housing facility.
City of Napoleon opens new low-cost senior housing