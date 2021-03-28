Toledo Public Schools host vaccine clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Staff with Health Partners of Western Ohio transformed the TPS Board of Education Building, a space where TPS School Board Members usually meet into a full-on vaccination site Saturday.

“We have 300 scheduled appointments today from 10-4 pm, we have Johnson and Johnson, and Moderna vaccines,” said Health Partners of Western Ohio Chief Operations Officer Dr. Beth West. “We really wanted to hone in and target those Toledo Public School families.”

Appointments were first offered to families in the TPS District before opening up availability to the general public.

“It’s this big momentous thing to do for our country, but it’s really easy to do as a person,” said vaccine recipient Shawn Dorhan. “It took about 5 minutes to do and hopefully it will make a big change.”

Health Partner employees collaborate year-round with TPS. The group offers access and information to health care resources for students. Amid the pandemic, the health group’s efforts have now shifted with a focus on keep kids clear of COVID-19.

“The big thing for us is to make sure our kids are safe,” said Health Partners of Western Ohio School Based Director Tiffany Ways. “And right now kids can’t be vaccinated so we need to vaccinate the grown-ups around them, so that way the kids can be safe and we can protect them and really get back to school and get back to a routine for them.”

TPS says the clinic’s downtown location is part of an effort to reach more diverse populations and provide health care access to all.

“Transportation may not be available to our families to have access to our vaccines,” said Ways. “So really it’s about coming to where our families are, meeting them where they are and meeting what their needs are.”

