“Easter Egg-Stravaganza” brings thousands of eggs to uptown Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee’s youngest hunters are searching sidewalks, bringing baskets, and coasting up and down Conant Street with thousands of Easter eggs up for grabs.

“It’s really something cool that we can do outside while enjoying the weather,” said parent Kayllie Spotts. “It’s a fun activity that involves the children and gives them a chance to enjoy the outdoors, and it’s of course COVID safe.”

The egg hunt is an annual tradition hosted by the Maumee Uptown Business Association. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic but is now a week-long egg hunt that runs through this Saturday. MUBA staff explained the event is spaced throughout the week in order to best socially distance families.

“Due to COVID, we really wanted to offer something that’s safe for everybody,” said Maumee Uptown Business Association President Allison Fiscus. “So over the course of the week, we will be depositing 3,000 eggs throughout uptown and in the outdoor areas.”

Each day this week MUBA staff plan to hide eggs in front of businesses. Fiscus says MUBA’s efforts are not just about bringing fun to families.

“Being able to offer something that’s both safe and free was very important to MUBA and we love that it gets more people exposed to all the great businesses in town,” said Fiscus.

Business owners from Maumee Valley Chocolate and Candy Shop and Georgette’s Grounds and Gifts say the Easter event is hopping up their sales.

“Their spending money, they’re coming in and filling up their adult baskets,” said Maumee Valley Chocolate and Candy Shop Owner Jason Peters.

“It’s nice to have families come back and bring the livelihood back to the neighborhood,” said Georgette’s Grounds and Gifts employee Melissa Grimes.

Maumee Uptown Business staff say the “Egg-Stravaganza” is an excellent way to bring life back to storefronts while also making memories for many.

“They are doing this out of the kindness of their hearts, just to get people downtown to small businesses,” Spotts said. “And it’s free to the community so what more can you ask for on a beautiful day like this.”

