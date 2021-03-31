Toledo firefighters battle massive blaze at Southwyck apartment complex

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a massive fire at the Tanglewood apartment complex in the Southwyck area of the city. The initial call for the fire came in just before 3:30 PM on Wednesday and over the course of several hours firefighters faced a losing battle against the flames.

Fire crews got everyone they could find out of the building, according to 13abc crews on the scene, but they are not yet confirming whether everyone was definitively evacuated before those crews were pulled out of the building for their own safety. The building was fully involved by about 5:30 PM and firefighters took up defensive positions, working to keep the flames from reaching surrounding structures. Just after 6 PM, the roof of the building collapsed.

Firefighters have not yet determined what may have caused the fire and have not released any information on injuries suffered as a result.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Firefighters evacuated from inside apartment fire. Josh Croup is here with an update. Posted by 13abc on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

