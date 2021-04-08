Former Mount Blanchard Mayor trades political career for candy crafting

MOUNT BLANCHARD, Ohio (WTVG) - Husband and wife business partners, Bret and Amber Miller, are behind Mount Blanchard’s newest business: “Treat’s From BAM.” The Millers say “Treats” is a candy manufacturing center that transforms classic candies into new favorites by taking a wide spectrum of sweets to temperatures as low as negative 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

“In layman’s terms it’s removing the moisture from the product,” explains Owner Bret Miller. “In the candy case, it alters the texture and enhances the flavor.”

“The flavor is just so concentrated in this little piece of candy that you don’t even know what to expect until you put it into your mouth, and when you do you’re like oh my goodness where’s the next piece?” says Amber.

Marshmallows, milk duds, and more are placed inside an industrial freezer for up to 8 hours. The sweets undergo the process of partial sublimation altering the state of the products.

“There’s a lot of science behind it but the process is rather simple,” says Miller.

For over 30 years, Bret Miller has called Mount Blanchard home. He currently works as a volunteer fireman and served as Village Mayor from 2012-2016.

“I very much take a sense of pride in giving back to the community,” says Miller. “I believe civic duty is important and this is just how I’ve found to give the most and still be an individual as well.”

This week, Bret is bringing his freeze-dried candy business downtown, moving into 105 North Main Street in Mount Blanchard.

Bret and Amber Miller currently manufacture hundreds of bags of inventory each week that are already being sold across Northwest Ohio. The Millers say they hope through their efforts they can make their hometown a sweet place for the next generation.

“It’s nice to have businesses in the community to not only help with the tax revenue but future employment for potential citizens,” says Miller.“ But also they can look around and take pride and want to stay here and invest back when they get older with their families as well.”

“Treats from BAM” is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday, April 11th, and will officially open to the public Monday, April 12th.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.