University of Findlay students help administer hundreds of vaccines to fellow students

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - University of Findlay students now have 1,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available to them as the Kohler Fitness and Recreation Center transformed into a vaccination clinic Monday.

“It’s such an amazing opportunity to go to a school that cares about its students and wants to provide a vaccine for us because I know a lot of schools aren’t,” says University of Findlay student Kaylee Furge. “I’m super grateful Findlay is giving us this opportunity.”

400 students like Kaylee Furge have already booked their vaccination appointments. The clinic is staffed by college pharmacy, nursing, and physician assistant students.

“Watching what you want to do come to life... in real life is an incredible opportunity and experience,” says Furge.

“Honestly I didn’t think much of it before coming in here, but once I came in here and saw the students get their shots and everything, it’s been really nice to see everyone come together especially after the year we’ve had,” says University of Findlay student Allie Schlosser. “Just seeing all the growth that has happened over the last year and seeing how much we’ve come together to get to this point has been very cool and it feels like such a blessing to be here right now.”

Staff with the University’s Health Center worked with State of Ohio officials to make shots available to students.

“We worked with the state several months ago to be a provider to give vaccines, and when the state said we could give shots to students we came up with times quickly,” said University of Findlay Director of Health Care Services Tara Smith. “And so many people here at the university have helped us with the endeavor.”

The clinic will be open this Wednesday from 10 am until 4 pm. Those working at the clinic say they still have around 800 doses of the vaccine available to go in the arms of students. University of Findlay staff say walk-in appointments by students will be welcomed.

“It’s great timing at the end of the semester, to get that done they’ll be fully vaccinated before they go home and this will help stop the spread,” said Smith.

“I think most people here are excited to get the vaccine because we are super science-based here at Findlay,” said Kaylee Furge. “I think it’s amazing that people are educating themselves and learning more about it and are wanting to get it to better the community.”

