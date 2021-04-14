Motorcyclist killed in Defiance Co. when he strikes two deer in the roadway

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-year-old Defiance man is dead when he was thrown from his motorcycle after hitting two deer late Tuesday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Chad L. Goff was westbound on US 24 in Richland Township around 11:40 p.m. when his Harley Davidson motorcycle struck two deer in the road. He was thrown from his bike and then struck by another westbound vehicle, an SUV driven by a 37-year-old Napoleon woman.

Goff was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed nearly three hours overnight.

