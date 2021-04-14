Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Defiance Co. when he strikes two deer in the roadway

(WTAP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-year-old Defiance man is dead when he was thrown from his motorcycle after hitting two deer late Tuesday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Chad L. Goff was westbound on US 24 in Richland Township around 11:40 p.m. when his Harley Davidson motorcycle struck two deer in the road. He was thrown from his bike and then struck by another westbound vehicle, an SUV driven by a 37-year-old Napoleon woman.

Goff was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed nearly three hours overnight.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine clinic held at the Lucas County Recreation Center
Lucas County to administer Moderna shot instead of Johnson & Johnson dose
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Former Rossford police officer sentenced to 60 days in jail for misusing database
Findlay Police
Oregon man dies after car sinks in retention pond in Findlay
Gabriel Phillips, Ashton Phillips, and Ahmir Phillips were involved in shooting at Byrneport...
Moore found competent to stand trial in murder of Phillips brothers

Latest News

Break free from the screens with new summer classes
Break free from the devices with new in-person summer art classes at TMA!
Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Cedar Point hosting hiring day event on Saturday
Generic library image. (Pexels/Stanislav Kondratiev)
Toledo Lucas County Public Library hosting book sale
Art classes are now open enrollment at the Toledo Art Museum
Break free from the screen with TMA summer art classes