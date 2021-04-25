Advertisement

Local restaurants temporarily closed as staff get vaccinated

Carlos Poco Loco, Carlos Que Pasa, and Cocina de Carlos closed early on Sunday and will be...
Carlos Poco Loco, Carlos Que Pasa, and Cocina de Carlos closed early on Sunday and will be closed entirely on Monday just in case the staff experiences any side effects from their shots.(WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Staff at a number of local Mexican restaurants are getting their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine today — and the owner is temporarily closing the businesses in case they experience any side effects.

Employees at Carlos Poco Loco, Carlos Que Pasa, and Cocina de Carlos will receive their second dose at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Sunday afternoon. The closed-pod vaccinations were organized by the restaurants’ owner, Carlos Mendez, in an effort to build team spirit and assure a safe environment for both his staff and customers.

The restaurants closed early on Sunday and will be closed entirely on Monday just in case the staff experiences any side effects from the shots.

“We are grateful to St. Peter & Paul and the volunteers to allow us this opportunity,” Mendez said in a statement to 13abc.

Mendez said he is encouraging all bar and restaurant owners and their employees to get vaccinated.

