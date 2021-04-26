Community honors entrepreneur and musical spirit of Toledo man shot and killed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The March 3rd murder of 29-year old Toledo native Jo’von Porter remains unsolved. Porter was gunned down inside his vehicle on West Central Avenue near ProMedica Hospital. Saturday loved ones gathered in remembrance, still looking for answers.

“That call is the worst call a parent can get,” said Abena Rowland. “It went so fast.”

In an instant Abena Rowland’s son, Jo’von’s life was tragically taken away. The Toledo man was known for his music career and fashion business. Community members and fellow artists’ colleagues gathered in his honor inside St. Clemens Hall on Tremainsville Road.

“He was a positive force in his community with his music, with his clothing line, so I just wanted light despite what’s going on.”

40 businesses sold and shared their products inside the church banquet hall, with Jo’von’s clothing and rap album front and center for those to see.

“I wanted to showcase not just him, so I just wanted others to come and showcase their crafts and just try to find unity.”

Justice for Jo’von is bringing people together. With no leads in the case money made at Saturday’s event is going to an organization aimed at finding answers for the loved ones of murder victims entitled: Victim of Crime.

“What we want to do is put it towards something that if anyone has any information or anything it will go to them.”

No one has been arrested or charged with the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

