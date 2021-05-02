Loved ones remember Amber Eichner

GENOA, Ohio (WTVG) - Dozens of friends, family, and members of local law enforcement filled Veteran’s Memorial Park in Genoa to remember the life of Amber Eichner Saturday.

Loved ones hosted a candlelight vigil and shared stories about the 34-year old. Those in attendance explained they’re disgusted and heartbroken with what happened to Amber.

“It actually makes me glad there’s a lot of people here but at the same time it makes me sad that’s she’s gone,” said Amber’s niece Jersiee Wood.

Amber was found buried in a South Toledo backyard earlier this week strangled, and her death ruled a homicide. Amber’s husband John Eichner is current in the custody of the Ottawa Sheriffs’ Department where he’s been indicted on 28 counts tied to the murder of Amber. Charges include aggravated murder, murder, gross abuse of a corpse, as well as 11 counts of tampering with evidence, 10 counts of possession of criminal tools, and four counts of money laundering.

Those closest to Amber delivered speeches and reflected on heartfelt memories made with the Genoa woman. 13abc spoke to friends and family at Saturday’s vigil who say they’re still in disbelief but believe the tragic loss of Amber can lead to helping others.

”I feel if our story is heard, anybody that’s out there that is being abused... whether that’s a man on female or female on men they don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve this, you need to reach out for help and any shelter.. any police officer, our family personally please reach out, because you don’t deserve what happened to my cousin,” said Ericka Seymor.

John Eichner was in court on April 28th with a judge setting bail at more than $1 million. John Eichner is expected to be arraigned Monday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.