Next-generation of front line workers graduate nursing school

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Caps, gowns, and masks will soon be replaced with scrubs and stethoscopes. Staff with Hondros College of Nursing handed out degrees to 60 nursing school graduates Saturday at the Maumee Indoor Theater.

“The students that walked across the stage today really demonstrate the true meaning of perseverance, they not only went to school, but they also did so during a pandemic to become nurses,” said Hondros College of Nursing Executive Director, Dr. Gregory Guzman.

Right now there’s a big demand for nurses. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for registered nurses is increasing, estimating the need to grow 12 percent from 2018 to 2028. Ohio Senator Theresa Gavarone is praising the efforts of the next wave of healthcare workers.

“A once in a century global pandemic and these students rose to the occasion and faced any fears they might have had,” said Gavarone. “The work ethic it takes to be a nurse applies to everything in life.”

Graduate Jaffar Cheaib says he has the education and the drive to fill the need for nurses. He believes his peers are not afraid to fight COVID or anything else that might come their way.

“I learned that a lot of people can actually come together and actually work together and fight against covid.,” SAID Cheaib. “I mean just because of COVID I’m not going to stop just because it’s scary but you’ve got to keep moving forward.”

This was the Hondros College of Nursing’s first in-person graduation celebration since the start of the pandemic. Hondros staff explain many students will soon be a part of nursing staff at hospitals across NW Ohio.

