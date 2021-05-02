Rachel’s Ride honors Toledo woman killed in motorcycle crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 100 people gathered Sunday for a memorial ride in honor of a local woman killed in a motorcycle crash last year.

34-year-old Rachel Ciralsky died last June after a crash at the intersection of Bennett and Cloverdale in Toledo. Authorities said the involved drivers left the scene, leaving Ciralsky in the street. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Oswaldo Moreno was arrested in her death, charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident. He pleaded not guilty on Thursday and is held on a $120,000 bond.

The memorial ride started at the docks at International Park in Toledo. The bikers drove to the site of the crash, bringing candles and photos. Riders wore purple, Rachel’s favorite color, to honor her memory.

Kyleigh Ciralsky, Rachel’s daughter, said her mother would’ve cried “happy tears” if she was alive to see the event.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling,” Kyleigh Ciralsky said. “I’m really happy all the people were brought together but they shouldn’t have had to be brought together this soon.”

Rachel was a single mother and showed strength despite the stress that weighed on her, according to Kyleigh.

“In a world that’s really rigged against you it’s hard to be so strong,” Kyleigh said. “She was strong enough for herself and a father figure, so I didn’t need one because she was there.”

Ciralsky said she didn’t know about half the people who attended the motorcycle ride, calling the biker community the most loving people she’s ever met.

Virginia Wilcox, a friend of Rachel, said she was there to show support for the Ciralsky family. She remembers Rachel as a bubbly and outgoing person.

“Rachel loved everyone and she just wanted everyone to be happy,” Wilcox said. “She was the type of person this world needs more of.”

