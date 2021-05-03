Advertisement

Pop-up shop promotes minority-owned businesses

By Jack Bassett
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dozens of minority youth-owned businesses set up shop on Dorr Street. Those behind the event believe the opportunity to spotlight the creativity and hard work of minority groups will ultimately limit violence and deaths on the street.

Shoppers filled Occasions Over the Top Banquet Hall supporting vendors from across Northwest Ohio. The event ran for five hours with some booth owners selling out their inventory completely. Organizers of the pop-up say over 95 percent of their vendors are under the age of 20 and are a majority African American. Business owners showcased custom clothing brands, shoe designs, food, and even artwork.

“I’m proud that the community can come together and have good food, good vibes, good energy, no criminal activity. Just coming together for a good time and make money while doing it, because there’s more than just the streets,” said event organizer Dearrah Dunbar. “As black people, we have a stereotypical view about ourselves that we’re in the streets, or we’re gangbangers. There’s a shooting almost every day, so for us to come together as one and promote each other and just be together as one that’s astonishing. I’m pretty sure an event like this is making everybody proud, it’s making the community proud.”

Pop-up staff explain this is a monthly event, and plan to host more sales across the region.

