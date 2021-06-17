Monroe Police officer returns to work year after being shot in the line of duty

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe Police officer shot in the line of duty while stopping two carjacking suspects in May 2020 has returned to work on a light-duty basis.

Corporal Ranae Peterson was shot twice in the lower torso while attempting a traffic stop after a reported carjacking. Police said two suspects hit a woman in the head and stole her vehicle. As police tried to pull over the alleged suspects, near Ternes and N. Dixie, there was an altercation, and Peterson was shot.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot and hid in nearby brush. They were both apprehended and taken into custody.

Kobe Falls, of Monroe, pleaded guilty to carjacking, and all other charges were dropped. He’ll be sentenced on July 8. The alleged shooter, Kordney McDonald, of Ypsilanti, is facing multiple charges and is scheduled to have a pretrial hearing on Friday.

Peterson spent more than three weeks in the ICU at Mercy St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo, undergoing multiple surgeries and spending two weeks on a ventilator.

Peterson returned to work in the Monroe PD’s Records Bureau last month. She celebrated her 17th year with the department last month as well.

“I am grateful for all the support from the community … for their prayers and other support during this time,” Peterson said in a social media post.

