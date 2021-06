TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office are scheduled to conduct sobriety checkpoints at two locations in the county tonight.

Officers with the OVI Task Force will be at 1220 S. Holland Sylvania Rd. and 2105 N. McCord Rd. from 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

