Man faces prostituion charges for setting up commerical sex meetings for minor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he purchased a hotel room in East Toledo for a minor to engage in prostitution.

Thomas W. Welch, 34, of Toledo, was arrested on charges of compelling prostitution. His bond was set at $250,000 during a court hearing on Thursday.

Court documents say Welch purchased a room at the Days Inn on Miami St. in November 2020, using the room to facilitate a minor to engage in commercial sex. The minor and Welch also allegedly used his cellphone to post ads on a website and set up dates for the minor to engage in prostitution.

Welch is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on June 25.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.