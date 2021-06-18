Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man faces prostituion charges for setting up commerical sex meetings for minor

Thomas Welch faces prostitution charges.
Thomas Welch faces prostitution charges.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he purchased a hotel room in East Toledo for a minor to engage in prostitution.

Thomas W. Welch, 34, of Toledo, was arrested on charges of compelling prostitution. His bond was set at $250,000 during a court hearing on Thursday.

Court documents say Welch purchased a room at the Days Inn on Miami St. in November 2020, using the room to facilitate a minor to engage in commercial sex. The minor and Welch also allegedly used his cellphone to post ads on a website and set up dates for the minor to engage in prostitution.

Welch is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on June 25.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill
A semi truck crashed into a house in Grand Rapids, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 16.
Driver’s body found in Maumee River after crashing tractor-trailer into Grand Rapids home
The sign has the wrong date.
Historic mix-up: ODOT puts wrong date on Toledo Welcome Sign
Severe Storms Possible Later Today
Threat of severe storms, tornadoes growing for Friday afternoon, evening
Juneteenth now recognized as official holiday in Lucas County, City of Toledo

Latest News

Dealerships have extremely low inventory due to an ongoing semiconductor chip shortage and...
Chip shortage drives continued supply issue for car dealers
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Lucas Co. OVI Task Force holding two checkpoints on Friday night
Severe storms possible in northwest Ohio
Severe storms possible in northwest Ohio
Friday storm timeline
Friday storm timeline