Storms cause heavy damage in Michigan

By Jeremy Schneider
Updated: 30 minutes ago
RIGA, Mich. (WTVG) - Severe storms caused damage to houses and barns and they tore through Riga, Michigan, overnight.

Trees have toppled onto houses and across roadways. A barn on Cemetery Rd. was heavily damaged as well.

A woman who lives on Cemetery Rd. said she heard what sounded like a freight train, and they dropped to the kitchen floor. The roof on the back of the some was torn off, and the fire department had her and her husband evacuate for the night.

The National Weather Service in Detroit has not confirmed whether it was a tornado.

There have been no injuries reported.

