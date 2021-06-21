Texas woman dies in car-pedestrian crash in Erie County

MARGARETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Texas woman is dead after she was hit by three cars while trying to cross the road late Sunday night in Erie County.

Shanae F. Beito, 35, of San Benito, Texas, was crossing State Route 2 near State Route 101 around 11:33 p.m. when she was struck by three vehicles.

None of the drivers were injured in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.