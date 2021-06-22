Traffic
Police searching for missing Toledo youth

By Jeremy Schneider
Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a missing juvenile on Tuesday morning.

Aaliyah Schaefer, 12, has been reported missing from Bronson Ave. She is 5-feet tall and weighs 107 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with green stripes and palm trees, black shorts, and black socks.

Missing Juvenile: Aaliyah Schaefer, age 12, is missing from Bronson Avenue. She is 5’0, 107 lbs with brown hair and blue...

Posted by Toledo Police Department on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

If you have seen her, contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

