Police searching for missing Toledo youth
Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a missing juvenile on Tuesday morning.
Aaliyah Schaefer, 12, has been reported missing from Bronson Ave. She is 5-feet tall and weighs 107 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with green stripes and palm trees, black shorts, and black socks.
If you have seen her, contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
