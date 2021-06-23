One person taken to hospital after Wednesday morning stabbing
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed Wednesday morning in Toledo.
Police were called for a domestic disturbance on Addie Way around 4:05 a.m. The victim was conscious when transported to the hospital, but there is no word on their current condition.
The incident remains under investigation.
