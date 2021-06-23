Traffic
Warrant issued for woman accused of stabbing dog

Toledo Police car
Toledo Police car(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A warrant has been issued for a Toledo woman accused of stabbing a dog that belongs to the father of her children.

Kenyona Pryor, 31, allegedly stabbed the black-and-white pit bull during an argument in the 100 block of Ravine Park Village St. on Tuesday morning. She fled the scene in a gray vehicle.

According to the victim, he was visiting his current girlfriend when Pryor showed up with one of his children. The girlfriend and Pryor began arguing, and the victim said he broke up the argument. As he was taking his dog inside, Pryor allegedly stabbed the left rear hindquarter.

The victim informed police he had allowed Pryor and their children to move into his apartment recently and that he fears for his safety. The victim said he wishes to proceed with prosecution and signed a motion for temporary protection.

Pryor is described Black female, 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 192 pounds.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

