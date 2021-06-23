Traffic
Woman shoots at man during road rage incident, faces felonious assault charge

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is facing charges after she allegedly fired a gun at a man during a road rage incident.

Marquasha Carter Jones is charged with felonious assault, receiving stolen property, and tampering with evidence.

According to police and the victim, Carter Jones allegedly shot at the victim on June 14.

