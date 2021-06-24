Habitat for Humanity builds playhouses for local children

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity was hard at work Tuesday, building playhouses for local families. The project was a result of the group’s efforts and support from the Dana Marathon Classic.

Volunteers said the most rewarding part of the day was seeing the joy the playhouses brought to the families.

“I feel fulfilled that I’m actually doing something in my community that makes me feel good,” volunteer builder Aiden Pierce said.

The playhouses went to five local families.

“My daughter is in love with it already, so its pretty awesome,” recipient Elijah Gugle said. “I’m just very grateful.”

