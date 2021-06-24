Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity builds playhouses for local children

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity was hard at work Tuesday, building playhouses for local families. The project was a result of the group’s efforts and support from the Dana Marathon Classic.

Volunteers said the most rewarding part of the day was seeing the joy the playhouses brought to the families.

“I feel fulfilled that I’m actually doing something in my community that makes me feel good,” volunteer builder Aiden Pierce said.

The playhouses went to five local families.

“My daughter is in love with it already, so its pretty awesome,” recipient Elijah Gugle said. “I’m just very grateful.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are investigating a homicide after the body of Theodore Walker was found at...
Authorities investigating homicide at Ottawa Park
With the city of Birmingham about to consider a COVID vaccine lottery, we're asking if those...
And the 5th and final winner of Ohio’s Vax-A-Million drawing is...
The grants include $12 million for the Maumee River cleanup, and $400,000 for the City of Toledo.
City employee suspended after gun stolen from cab of garbage truck
One person was injured after a stabbing on Addie Way in Toledo on Wednesday, June 23.
Police make arrest in Wednesday morning stabbing
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity builds playhouses for local families
Habitat for Humanity playhouse build
The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID vaccine that is authorized for those age 16 and...
ODH, TLCHD teaming up for mobile vaccination clinics this summer
Former Toledo City Councilmember Jan Scotland pulled petitions for the Toledo Mayoral race on...
Former councilmember Scotland pulls petition for Toledo Mayoral race
The Toledo Mud Hens have postponed their July 2 fireworks display due to an industry-wide...
Mud Hens postpone July 2 fireworks display