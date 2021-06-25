Police searching for missing Toledo woman with dementia

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have released the name and image of a woman who’s been missing since Thursday night. Jane Ochoa, 74, was last seen around 8:50 p.m. in the 4200 block of Secor.

Ochoa, who has the early stages of dementia, was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants. She was driving a blue 2013 Ford Edge with Ohio license plates DGQ1288.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

