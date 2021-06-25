Traffic
Police searching for missing Toledo woman with dementia

Toledo Police are searching for Jane Ochoa, 74, who was last seen around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday,...
Toledo Police are searching for Jane Ochoa, 74, who was last seen around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, June 24.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have released the name and image of a woman who’s been missing since Thursday night. Jane Ochoa, 74, was last seen around 8:50 p.m. in the 4200 block of Secor.

Ochoa, who has the early stages of dementia, was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants. She was driving a blue 2013 Ford Edge with Ohio license plates DGQ1288.

Missing: Jane Ochoa, age 74, 5’ft 95lbs, last seen June 24th at 8:50 PM in the 4200 block of Secor wearing a red shirt...

Posted by Toledo Police Department on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

