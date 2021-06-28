Traffic
17-year-old cited for OVI after driving into Findlay pond

Findlay Police
Findlay Police(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 17-year-old Findlay female was cited for OVI and failure to control after she drove her car into a pond early Monday morning.

The juvenile failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Emma and W. Sandusky. She drove through the guardrail at the south end of W. Sandusky and came to rest in a pond north of Freudenberg-Nok.

According to a press release from Findlay Police, the driver was the only occupant of the car. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

