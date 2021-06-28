Traffic
City of Toledo offering free swim lessons in July

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is offering free swim lessons throughout the month of July at its public pools.

The 45-minute lessons are available at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in July. Registration is required and available at this link. Spots are limited.

For more information, contact dawn.cousino@toledo.oh.gov or call 419-936-2700.

