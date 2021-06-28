Traffic
Man injures hand after setting off mortar in garage

Toledo Police car
Toledo Police car(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 45-year-old Toledo man is expected to recover after he was injured while setting off a mortar in a single-vehicle garage on Friday night.

Police were called to the 5500 block of Douglas on a report of a possible garage fire and people screaming that they cannot hear. When officers arrived, they found several people around the garage saying they were having a hard time hearing.

Officers also found a 45-year-old man with significant burns to his hand. The other people on the scene told police they had been drinking alcohol in the garage when the man set off mortar inside the garage. The mortar caused extensive damage to the garage.

The man told police he was seeking treatment at a Toledo hospital. He is expected to keep his hand.

