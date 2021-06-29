Man suffers medical emergency, crashes on Airport Hwy.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 57-year-old Toledo man was taken to the hospital Monday evening after he had a medical emergency while driving on Airport Highway near Byrne.

The driver was heading west on Airport when he suffered an unknown medical emergency. His car crossed the center lane and entered eastbound traffic. The car continued off the road, striking the curb and a fence, going through a field, and finally coming to rest after hitting a parked box truck in the 3500 block of Airport.

The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition. There is no update to his condition as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.