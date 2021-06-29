Traffic
Perkins Twp. police officer fired after allegedly using stun gun on high school students

Source: Perkins Township Police
Source: Perkins Township Police(Perkins Township Police)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Perkins Township Police officer was fired on Monday after she allegedly used a stun gun on two high school students during a women’s safety training course on May 19.

Tonya Corbin was fired by a unanimous 3-0 vote from the Perkins Township Board of Trustees. Corbin was the School Resource Officer at Perkins High School.

According to Perkins High School principal Jeff Harbal, the teacher who hosted the class said Corbin had used the stun gun on two students, who were ages 18 and 17 at the time. The safety class for female senior students was a normal feature offered by members of the Perkins Police Department, started by former chief Robb Parthemore.

Corbin denied using the stun gun on the students, instead saying she allowed the two students to use the stun gun on themselves.

The two students were interviewed separately by Harbal, and both said Corbin had used the stun gun on them and they had not used it on themselves.

