Crash closes portion of Central Ave. in western Lucas County

RICHFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Central Ave. near Irwin and Kilburn is closed going eastbound due to a crash and live wires on the ground.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the single-vehicle crash, involving a commercial vehicle. The truck was traveling eastbound and lost control, striking a power pole and rolling over.

According to the OSHP, the driver is OK. Toledo Edison is on the scene to repair the damage.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

