Authorities investigating Bowling Green death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities have opened a death investigation in Bowling Green on Monday.

According to BG police, officers responded to the 200 block of Clay Street around 5:00 a.m. Monday morning for a report of a female not breathing.

Bowling Green Firefighters arrived and found the person was dead. It’s unclear what caused the death and her identity has not been released.

Bowling Green detectives and the Ohio Bureau of Investigations were called in and are handling the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.