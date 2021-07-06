One person sent to hospital, another in custody after Findlay stabbing

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is in custody and facing felonious assault charges after a stabbing incident Monday evening in Findlay.

William Burkhalter is accused of stabbing another man around 9:30 p.m. Monday. He was taken into custody without incident by Findlay Police.

Authorities were called to the 2400 block of Jennifer Lane, where they found a 26-year-old white male who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Burkhalter was taken into custody at the scene. Officials are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.