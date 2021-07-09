Bomb threat called in to Toledo credit union on Thursday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are still investigating after a bomb threat was called in to a Toledo-area credit union on Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to the Toledo Metro Credit Union on Adams St. around noon Thursday. When they arrived, they made contact with employees, who had already evacuated the building.

Employees told officers a male had called and said there were three devices located at the credit union and everyone should exit the building.

A K9 unit was called to the scene, and an interior and exterior check was conducted. No suspicious evidence was found.

