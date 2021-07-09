Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Bomb threat called in to Toledo credit union on Thursday morning

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are still investigating after a bomb threat was called in to a Toledo-area credit union on Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to the Toledo Metro Credit Union on Adams St. around noon Thursday. When they arrived, they made contact with employees, who had already evacuated the building.

Employees told officers a male had called and said there were three devices located at the credit union and everyone should exit the building.

A K9 unit was called to the scene, and an interior and exterior check was conducted. No suspicious evidence was found.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo fire crews at the scene of a fire on Magnolia Street in north Toledo that killed two of...
City of Toledo takes cancer-stricken firefighters to court over worker’s comp claims
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting near Lawrence Ave and N. Detroit Ave
NEW VIDEO: Body cam shows scene of block party where 12 were shot, killing 1
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Pedestrian killed on I-475
Storm damage near Laskey and Douglas.
Storms leave damage in their wake as they roll through Toledo
Ohio changes report card grading system
Ohio changes report card grading system

Latest News

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID vaccine that is authorized for those age 16 and...
V Project offering vaccinations at Metroparks
Source: Office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio launches survey for businesses to create in-demand jobs list
Corn and soybeans are doing well right now in our region
Some local crops thriving in heat and humidity
Measuring the effectiveness of vaccine lotteries
Measuring the effectiveness of vaccine lotteries