Toledo man arrested after SWAT team responds to domestic violence call

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 20-year-old man was arrested after SWAT and Toledo Police units responded to a domestic violence with a gun call in west Toledo on Thursday evening.

Witnesses told officers a male arrived at the location in the 1300 block of Slater with a gun and was arguing with a female through a door. He made his way into the apartment and a struggle was heard.

After being directed to and forcing entry into the wrong apartment unit, authorities made their way to the correct unit. After unsuccessfully trying to make contact with the occupants, they forced entry into that unit as well.

Contact was made with the occupants of the apartment. Officers arrested Damien Bryson for burglary and having weapons under disability.

There were no injuries listed on the police report.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.