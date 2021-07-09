Traffic
TPD searching for suspects who robbed Airport Hwy. auto shop

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for three suspects who reportedly hit an auto shop owner multiple times and took cash from the business on Thursday night.

Around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Toledo Police crews responded to Diamond Tire on Airport Hwy. for a robbery. The owner told officers he was approached by three men, who struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspects then entered the business and took an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspects fled the location with the cash. The police report does not indicate in which direction they fled, and it does not provide a description of the suspects.

The victim was treated on the scene by Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

