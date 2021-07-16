Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Car crashes into Toledo apartment building

A car crashed into a Toledo apartment building on Friday, July 16.
A car crashed into a Toledo apartment building on Friday, July 16.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was injured after police say a Chevy vehicle hit an apartment building in the 700 block of Bush St. on Friday morning.

The call came in to Toledo Police just after 12:30 a.m. No one was home in the apartment that was hit at the time of the incident.

City officials will be out to inspect the building. Gas service was shut off as a precaution.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel recovered a body from the Maumee River in downtown Toledo on...
Authorities recover body from Maumee River
A car crashed into a home on Navarre Ave. in the early hours of Thursday, July 15.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car runs into house amid gunfire early Thursday in East Toledo
She caught it while fishing in Luna Pier
Local woman catches goldfish in Lake Erie
Anthony Laboy, 30, is accused of killing a 35-year-old Toledo man on July 15, 2021.
East Side man found dead, suspect arrested

Latest News

Car crashes into apartment
Ohio Task Force 1 back from mission in Surfside, Florida
Ohio Task Force 1 back from mission in Surfside, Florida
Ohio Task Force 1 returns from Florida to family members back home
Ohio Task Force 1 returns from Florida to family members back home
Anthony Laboy, 30, is accused of killing a 35-year-old Toledo man on July 15, 2021.
East Side man found dead, suspect arrested