Car crashes into Toledo apartment building

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was injured after police say a Chevy vehicle hit an apartment building in the 700 block of Bush St. on Friday morning.

The call came in to Toledo Police just after 12:30 a.m. No one was home in the apartment that was hit at the time of the incident.

City officials will be out to inspect the building. Gas service was shut off as a precaution.

