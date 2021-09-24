Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Mother of Findlay director of bands dies in Memphis shooting

Law enforcement personnel work in front of a Kroger grocery store as an investigation goes into...
Law enforcement personnel work in front of a Kroger grocery store as an investigation goes into the night following a shooting earlier in the day on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Collierville, Tenn. Police say a gunman attacked people in the store and killed at least one person and wounded 12 others before the suspect was found dead. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Findlay band director Wes King confirmed via social media that his mother was killed in Thursday’s shooting at a Kroger in Collierville, Tenn.

King made the announcement on his Facebook page. According to news reports, the gunman attacked the grocery store in the Memphis suburb, wounding 12 people and killing one before he was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the store. Olivia King was the one fatality.

On Friday, police identified the man as 29-year-old Uk Thang. Authorities have not released a motive, but they said Thang worked for a third-party vendor of the grocery store.

UPDATE: Dear friends, it is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that my mother has died to her wounds. I spoke...

Posted by Wes King on Thursday, September 23, 2021

In Wes King’s first Facebook post on Thursday, he said that he had received a phone call, informing him his mother was shot at the grocery store. King said he was in his car and on his way to Tennessee.

In a later update to the original post, King said he received another phone call, saying his mother had died from her injuries.

“I spoke directly to the trauma surgeon. She was shot directly in the chest. EMTs attempted CPR until the hospital. They tried to save her at the hospital to no avail. I apologize for the graphic details, but this type of crime needs to stop being glossed over and sanitized. No one deserves this,” the post reads in part.

Collierville Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King
Collierville Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King(Facebook)

According to the Findlay Courier, King has been the director of bands at UF since July 2020. He oversees the marching and pep bands, the wind ensemble, symphonic band, and jazz ensemble.

King’s post said they will continue to update family and friends when details on funeral arrangements and other news become available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Cobey Pouliot, 17, and Sam Simkiss, 17, died Monday night in a car crash.
“I’m kind of a loss for words”: Families of boys killed in Clinton crash speak
Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19
Ronald Stevens, a former Ottawa Hills Schools employee, was found guilty on rape charges on...
Former Ottawa Hills Schools employee found guilty of rape, other charges
Toledo investment advisor facing federal fraud charge over $400,000
Toledo investment advisor facing federal fraud charge over $400,000

Latest News

Terrance Allen pleaded guilty to all counts in the indictment involving conspiracy to traffic...
Last of 10 defendants sentenced in Toledo-area drug conspiracy
The Salvation Army's Red Kettle 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2 in downtown Toledo.
Pre-registration open for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle 5K
Champion Foods hiring for its New Boston, Mich. plant.
Champion Foods hiring more than 50 employees at Michigan plant
The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat...
Toledo Zoo introduces new Snow leopard cubs