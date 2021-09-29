Fall colors getting ready to pop in Ohio, Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the calendar gets ready to turn to October, it means Mother Nature is preparing to put on her annual show of fall leaf colors in northern Ohio and southern Michigan.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the peak for fall leaf color in northern Ohio will be Oct. 15-20. Some trees, such as ash, black gum, and buckeye trees, have already begun to change colors.

The peak in southern Michigan is expected around that time as well, with the more northern parts of the state and the Upper Peninsula already nearing peak viewing opportunities. The website Michigan.org has an interactive map to help you find when and where the peak viewing will be.

While the start of the peak fall color season is delayed due to higher than normal current temperatures, the trees are set to show off better colors this year with slightly above average rainfall in most areas. From there, it’s a matter of the weather allowing the leaves to stay on the trees -- strong wind and rain events can clear leaves from the trees earlier than normal.

