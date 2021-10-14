Driver facing charges after two-car crash in Maumee

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was injured after a driver lost control of their car while traveling at a high rate of speed on the Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee on Wednesday night.

A driver was traveling eastbound on the Trail before 11 p.m., changed lanes, and struck a minivan near the intersection of White St. and the Trail. The car struck a pole and fence, continued through the intersection, narrowly missing another traffic light and light poles before coming to rest 50 yards from the intersection.

Authorities said both drivers suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the car will be charged with OVI, according to Maumee Police.

Two people were injured after a crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee on Wednesday, Oct. 13. (WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.