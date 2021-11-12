Indian Creek Zoo throwing the switch on “The Gift of Lights.”

LAMBERTVILLE, Michigan (WTVG) - You’ve seen Indian Creek Zoo, but you’ve never seen it like this.

This season, since the first time the zoo opened seven years ago, it’s filled with a display of 2 million lights dubbed “The Gift of Lights.”

“It’s a whole different experience,” says Joe Garverick, owner of Indian Creek Zoo. “You know, it’s something I really wanted to do and it’s a little bigger and better than I ever thought.”

Garverick partnered with a company out of Indianapolis to create the mostly drive-through display. He also partnered with Laurel’s Princess Parties for the walk-through portion, featuring a lighted trail, campfire with s’mores, food for purchase, and meet-and-greets with characters.

“At The Gift of Lights, we’re going to create magical memories with our characters by bringing in characters that are holiday spirited, such as The Mean One and Cindy Loo Hoo,” said Laurel Sanner, owner of Laurel’s Princess Parties. “Seeing the characters and the kids interact with the animals is something that’s extra special, because they get to create those magical moments while feeding a goat or a camel.”

