Indian Creek Zoo throwing the switch on “The Gift of Lights.”

The mostly drive-through display will feature 2 million lights, live animals, and character meet and greets
For the first time since it opened 7 years ago, Indian Creek Zoo is throwing the switch on a mostly drive-through light display.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAMBERTVILLE, Michigan (WTVG) - You’ve seen Indian Creek Zoo, but you’ve never seen it like this.

This season, since the first time the zoo opened seven years ago, it’s filled with a display of 2 million lights dubbed “The Gift of Lights.”

“It’s a whole different experience,” says Joe Garverick, owner of Indian Creek Zoo. “You know, it’s something I really wanted to do and it’s a little bigger and better than I ever thought.”

Garverick partnered with a company out of Indianapolis to create the mostly drive-through display. He also partnered with Laurel’s Princess Parties for the walk-through portion, featuring a lighted trail, campfire with s’mores, food for purchase, and meet-and-greets with characters.

“At The Gift of Lights, we’re going to create magical memories with our characters by bringing in characters that are holiday spirited, such as The Mean One and Cindy Loo Hoo,” said Laurel Sanner, owner of Laurel’s Princess Parties. “Seeing the characters and the kids interact with the animals is something that’s extra special, because they get to create those magical moments while feeding a goat or a camel.”

For prices, schedule, and hours click here.

