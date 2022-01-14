Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Buckeye Broadband email accounts down due to ransomware attack

Buckeye’s president says they are working to resolve the issue
A ransomware attack on Buckeye's service provider
A ransomware attack on Buckeye's service provider(WTVG)
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People and businesses with Buckeye Broadband email accounts may have noticed that they can’t send or receive emails, and the company says it’s due to a ransomware attack. The problem has been going on since at least Tuesday.

Geoffrey Shook is the president of Buckeye Broadband and says there was a ransomware attack on the service provider that manages Buckeye’s email domain. This means customers can’t receive emails, send emails, or even open up their email accounts.

Shook wants Buckeye customers to know that no information was breached and that the attack is not on Buckeye.

Ted Woodville is a local Buckeye customer who has been affected by the downed email service, and he says he’s frustrated with the lack of communication from the company.

“It’s my personal email, but I subcontract with a carpet company that I work through and I work for who also has Buckeye, and it’s affecting customers who are sending me emails. It’s ridiculous, I don’t understand customer service that doesn’t let customers know, they’re not sending out information, they’re not letting anybody know,” says Woodville.

Shook says they are doing everything they can to keep the public informed: there is information on their website and a recorded message when people call. Woodville says this isn’t enough.

“No timeline, no dates, they’ve given me dates and the dates come and go. It was supposed to be Wednesday, then yesterday, and now they’re saying sometime today they’re supposed to get their final answer of what’s going on. At this point right now I’m ready to go change over to Gmail or somebody else and get my emails through them,” says Woodville.

Shook says he is not happy about the current situation and is checking in with the service provider every 30 minutes to see if emails are back up.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jameshia Taylor is accused of stabbing her two children in Springfield Twp.
Mother tells 911 operator she stabbed children in Springfield Township
Dozens of cremains were found on the first floor of the Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church...
Ohio AG’s office releases list of cremains found in Akron church basement
Buckeye Broadband president and general manager Geoffrey Shook told The Toledo Blade that none...
Ransomware attack on vendor shuts down Buckeye email services
Marcus Hartford is walking more easily after a recovery from covid complications doctors called...
Local chef defying the odds in “miracle” recovery from covid complications
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

After a viral social media post, Sashem gets to know a mother and son with an inspiring bond.
Feel Good Friday - An Undeniable Bond
The Toledo Police and Columbus Police will face off in a charity hockey game in January.
TPD facing off against Columbus police in charity hockey game
Adventure Kids Club at the Metroparks
Adventure Kids Club at the Metroparks
The Catawba Island business attracts people from all over the country
Hittin’ The Town - A little bit of Bavaria in our backyard
Hittin' the Town - Twin Oast
Hittin' the Town - Twin Oast