Buckeye Broadband email accounts down due to ransomware attack

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People and businesses with Buckeye Broadband email accounts may have noticed that they can’t send or receive emails, and the company says it’s due to a ransomware attack. The problem has been going on since at least Tuesday.

Geoffrey Shook is the president of Buckeye Broadband and says there was a ransomware attack on the service provider that manages Buckeye’s email domain. This means customers can’t receive emails, send emails, or even open up their email accounts.

Shook wants Buckeye customers to know that no information was breached and that the attack is not on Buckeye.

Ted Woodville is a local Buckeye customer who has been affected by the downed email service, and he says he’s frustrated with the lack of communication from the company.

“It’s my personal email, but I subcontract with a carpet company that I work through and I work for who also has Buckeye, and it’s affecting customers who are sending me emails. It’s ridiculous, I don’t understand customer service that doesn’t let customers know, they’re not sending out information, they’re not letting anybody know,” says Woodville.

Shook says they are doing everything they can to keep the public informed: there is information on their website and a recorded message when people call. Woodville says this isn’t enough.

“No timeline, no dates, they’ve given me dates and the dates come and go. It was supposed to be Wednesday, then yesterday, and now they’re saying sometime today they’re supposed to get their final answer of what’s going on. At this point right now I’m ready to go change over to Gmail or somebody else and get my emails through them,” says Woodville.

Shook says he is not happy about the current situation and is checking in with the service provider every 30 minutes to see if emails are back up.

