Toledo Public Schools to close due to winter weather Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

District cites severe weather and road conditions in social media post
(WTVG)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools will not open Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, according to a notification sent to parents and a post on the district’s official Facebook page.

The post states: “Attention TPS families! Due to severe weather and road conditions, TPS will be CLOSED on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.”

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

