Toledo Public Schools to close due to winter weather Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools will not open Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, according to a notification sent to parents and a post on the district’s official Facebook page.

The post states: “Attention TPS families! Due to severe weather and road conditions, TPS will be CLOSED on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.